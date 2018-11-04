Suspect pleads guilty in two 2016 slayings

HOT SPRINGS -- The first of two suspects charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 8, 2016, shooting deaths of an adult and a teen in separate incidents has pleaded guilty.

Anthony James Camden, 25, who was set to stand trial Thursday in Garland County Circuit Court, pleaded guilty to both murder counts and was sentenced to 40 years in prison on each and to three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of first-degree battery and was sentenced to 15 years on each count, all to run concurrently.

Stephon Tyrone Harris, 22, is set to stand trial on the same charges Jan. 28, 2019.

Camden, who entered his plea Monday, has agreed to testify for the state against Harris. Camden has been in custody since the day of the shootings, so court costs were expunged for time served.

Camden and Harris were each first charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tyler Donaldson, 23, at 311 Lacey St. on the evening of Sept. 8, 2016. Four other people were struck by gunshots, resulting in the additional charges of attempted murder and first-degree battery.

Both were later charged with a second count of first-degree murder in the death of Colby Wilder, 17, whose body was found Sept. 9 in a ditch alongside a driveway in the 4000 block of Spring Street. The area where Wilder's body was found was near Donaldson's residence, and authorities believe that Wilder was shot the morning of Sept. 8.

Camden was arrested shortly after the Lacey Street shooting, and Harris was arrested Sept. 14, 2016, after an extensive manhunt. Each was initially charged with four counts of first-degree battery in the other shootings, but three of the battery charges were later amended to criminal attempt at first-degree murder.

