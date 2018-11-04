Suspect who fled gets probation, fine

HOT SPRINGS -- An Emmet man who fled from Arkansas State Police earlier this year in a reportedly stolen pickup and then fled on foot, resulting in injuries to a trooper, has pleaded guilty to charges in Garland County Circuit Court.

Dale Edward White, 18, who had remained in custody since his arrest June 28, pleaded guilty on Oct. 22 to a felony count of fleeing in a vehicle and a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal mischief and was sentenced to four years' probation, fined $1,500 and ordered to pay $420 in court costs and $300 in restitution to the trooper.

Additional charges of fleeing on foot, speeding, reckless driving and multiple traffic violations were withdrawn after the case was transferred to circuit court from Garland County District Court.

