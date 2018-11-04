Tree planted in Little Rock park in memory of Ebby Steppach

Over 20 people gathered around a freshly planted Japanese maple tree in Chalamont Park on a cool Sunday afternoon.

A plaque on the sapling read “In loving memory of Ebby Jane Steppach, She loved fiercely.”

“I want every child who sees this tree to be filled with [Ebby’s] love, happiness and laughter,” Laurie Jernigan, Ebby’s mother, said. “I pray for every parent who sees this tree to keep their kids safe.”

The tree was donated by Scott Smith and Kevin Grisham, co-owners of River Valley Horticultural, and was picked out by Ebby’s grandparents, Debi and Richie Steppach.

“I loved the idea of something living in her memory,” Debi said.

Steppach disappeared in 2015 at the age of 18. Her car was found in Chalamont Park in west Little Rock, days after she was reported missing.

Police found her remains in a drainage pipe in the same park in May. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

