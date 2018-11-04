Two drivers killed in separate wrecks near I-40-U.S. 67/167 in North Little Rock

Four people have been killed in car crashes so far this month, according to crash summaries from the Arkansas State Police.

On Saturday, an unidentified driver died just before 3 a.m. in North Little Rock when his vehicle left the roadway at the split from Interstate 40 east and U.S. 67/167 north. The vehicle came to rest in a grassy area and caught fire, according to a trooper's report.

Nearby about an hour earlier, 33-year-old North Little Rock resident Joshua Sullivan died when the vehicle he was driving missed a curve and struck an I-40 east entrance ramp pillar while exiting U.S. 67/167 south, according to a state police report.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Road conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of both crashes, according to the reports.

On Friday, Jaqueline Cole, 49, of Texarkana died and two people were injured in a single-car crash when the vehicle Cole was in left Interstate 30 near Gurdon and struck multiple trees, troopers reported.

The two injured people, including the driver, were taken to UAMS Medical Center, the report said.

The accident report listed weather conditions as clear.

On Thursday, Kathie Jacobs, 64, was killed as she walked along a roadway near Wynne, according to a report.

Jacobs was struck by a Toyota Camry at 10:54 a.m. while walking in the northbound traffic lane of Falls Boulevard near Wynne, where she lived, according to the report.

Troopers reported no other injuries and listed weather conditions as raining and the road as wet at the time of the incident.

