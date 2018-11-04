Tyler Perry makes LR duo merry

DAZZ & BRIE SPREE: The last time Paper Trails caught up with Little Rock music duo Dazz & Brie, it was in January, and they had some pretty sweet news to share. Literally.

Members Dazzmin "Dazz" Murry and Kabrelyn "Brie" Boyce announced they were among 10 winners in a nationwide contest to remix a new sound for the Kit Kat jingle. They received a vinyl record of the winners' jingles and a trophy, Dazz said, adding, "They also sent us a box of Kit Kats."

Perhaps Kit Kats is what the two munched on at the movie theater when they got to hear their music in a major motion picture.

Two Dazz & Brie songs are featured in Tyler Perry's Nobody's Fool, the romantic comedy starring Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter and Whoopi Goldberg that opened this weekend.

As to how it came about, Brie says the two worked with YK Mitchell of Little Rock's Grim Muzik Studios, who sent about 100 songs of various artists, including Dazz & Brie, to Perry's team. "And they liked two of ours."

Dazz says, "The first song is 'Silly Things,' ... on our first album, Can't Afford California. So that one can be heard on iTunes and Apple Music and Spotify -- it's out everywhere. 'Silly Things' is a country soul ballad. The second song ... 'Bittersweet Red Wine,' is actually the first song that Brie and I ever wrote together, so that's really cool. That song is about 6 years old. It's more of an indie-acoustic vibe."

We chatted with the duo on Wednesday -- before they had a chance to see the movie and while traveling back to Little Rock for a gig at South on Main after recent performances in Boston and New York City.

"We're both planning to see it Friday," Dazz says. "It's going to be a surprise because we're not sure how long each song is going to play, so it could be a second or 30 seconds."

Regardless, it's an honor to be in Perry's Nobody's Fool -- no fooling!

MILL THRILL: Travel site TripSavvy.com recently released its TripSavvy Editors Choice Awards 2018 list of Best Iconic & Historic Attractions.

A winner in the historic category: The Old Mill in North Little Rock (tinyurl.com/tripsavvyoldmill).

As for the Old Mill, featured in the movie Gone With The Wind, being the only Arkansas attraction to get a nod, with no other sites -- from museums to water bodies -- included?

Frankly, my dear, we don't give a "dam."

