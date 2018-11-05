Arkansas-based Walmart expands technology center in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Engineers from Walmart and Microsoft will work together in Texas to help the Arkansas-based retail giant provide more convenient ways for customers to shop.

Walmart on Monday announced plans to expand its technology center in Austin in a move to help associates make better use of digital data and improve operations.

A statement from Washington-based Microsoft says about 30 technologists will work together in the cloud factory that's expected to open in early 2019. Both companies say it's an extension of a strategic partnership announced in July.

Team members will focus on migrating Walmart's thousands of internal business applications to Microsoft Azure. The cloud factory will be an expansion of Walmart's so-called innovation hub, which opened earlier this year in Austin.