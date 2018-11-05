Arkansas man's pants, car stolen in Little Rock robbery

Three people wearing masks stole a man's pants and then drove away in his car during a robbery Saturday in Little Rock, authorities said.

The 29-year-old victim told police he was meeting a woman he had been talking to on Facebook at the Auxora Arms apartment complex, 9101 Auxor Road, at 1 a.m.

As he walked toward a building there, three people wearing masks approached him from behind some bushes and demanded that he give them everything he had, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

One of the robbers pointed a gun at him from the front, and another pointed a gun at him from the side, the report states. He wrestled with two of the assailants, which caused bruises on his thumb and scrapes on his legs, officers wrote.

Two individuals took off the victim's pants and looked through his pockets, where they found his cellphone and car keys, according to the report. Then they chased him until he jumped a fence and escaped.

Police said two of the robbers drove away in the man's 2013 Hyundai Elantra, and the other followed in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee.

The woman listed as a suspect did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Monday afternoon. The other three individuals had not been identified.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.