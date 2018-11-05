Authorities: Woman driving stolen pickup spoke of demonic possession before fatal crash

A woman killed in a fatal wreck early Monday morning was driving around “aimlessly” in a stolen vehicle and said its occupants were "possessed by demons" before the crash, a witness told law enforcement, according to a Pulaski County sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies said they were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to a two-vehicle accident on Tates Mill Road, the release states. The collision involved a Union Pacific utility truck and Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. Rosalind Craig, 41, of Tennessee, was the driver of the stolen pickup and died on scene, the release states. The driver of the Union Pacific truck said that when he rounded the curve, the vehicle was in his lane and he wasn't able to avoid it.

Deputies said there were two adults and three children in the Silverado. The pickup’s occupants and the driver of the Union Pacific truck were transported to the hospital, but they were not seriously injured, authorities said.

A witness in the Chevrolet Silverado told deputies that Craig stole the truck from the Memphis area and had been driving around aimlessly since then. During the trip, Craig told the witness “they were leaving the Memphis area due to being possessed by demons,” according to the release. The driver had also mentioned “taking them on the other side of heaven to meet Jesus,” authorities said.

Deputies said they were able to confirm the Silverado had been stolen from Shelby County, Tenn. The pickup was a county-owned vehicle.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.