Body found in central Arkansas

Authorities said they discovered a body Sunday in central Arkansas.

Garland County deputies responded just after 5 a.m. to 110 Bayou Point in Hot Springs, according to a Monday news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they found a deceased 60-year-old white man, who has not yet been identified.

The body was sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the cause of death, the release states.

It was not clear if foul play was suspected.

An investigation is ongoing, and no other information was released.