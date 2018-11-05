Miss America CEO: Changes designed to make competition relevant

This undated photo provided by the Miss America Organization shows Regina Hopper, who has been appointed president and CEO of the Miss America Organization. (Miss America Organization via AP)

Miss America’s CEO, who led the decision to remove the swimsuit section from the competition, returned to her home state to speak Monday.

Regina Hopper, an Arkansas native, spoke at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service as a part of the Clinton School Speaker Series about the Miss America Organization’s rebranding efforts to focus on empowering young women.

The movement into Miss America 2.0, what Hopper and others in leadership have dubbed their systematic changes throughout the competition, is a move to make Miss America relevant in the current day.

“They’re relatable, they’re attainable and they make an impact,” Hopper said about Miss America winners.

Hopper, a former Miss Arkansas, said they decided the organization needed a drastic change in January 2018, after the number of women vying for the title had fallen to about 4,000, where there had previously been more than 80,000 competitors in the early 1980s.

Since then, the organization eliminated the swimsuit competition, allowed the Miss America judges to make their own questions to get to know the women better and sought to promote a message of diversity and inclusivity, Hopper said.

“I really felt like what she said was a breath of fresh air,” said Charlene Julian, who attended the event.

Miss Arkansas Maggie Benton voiced her support for Hopper. Benton is receiving her master’s from the Clinton School with a full scholarship from the Miss America Organization.

“I will always be a fan of what Miss America does for young women and how they have personally impacted my life,” Benton said.