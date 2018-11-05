Police in northeast Arkansas believe skimming device used to steal credit, debit card information

Jonesboro police believe a skimming device is being used to steal credit and debit card information from unaware residents.

Multiple people have reported to police unauthorized withdrawals of funds, according to a Monday news release. Officers said the crimes sound like the work of a skimming device and they believe there are other victims.

“A skimming device is used to capture credit or debit card information. This process is done without the knowledge of the card holder and results in financial information being collected by those responsible for hiding the device,” Officer David McDaniel said.

There was a 10 percent increase in the number of payment cards compromised at U.S. ATMs and merchants in 2017, Silicon Valley analytic software firm FICO reported.

"The Jonesboro Police Department is asking that people review their bank accounts and look for any unauthorized withdrawals or transactions and to immediately report those activities to their bank and then to file a report with the Jonesboro Police Department,” McDaniel said.

Authorities said detectives are gathering evidence and following leads as they become available.