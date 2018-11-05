Police: Man in critical condition after Little Rock shooting, robbery

A man is in critical condition after being shot during a robbery in Little Rock Monday morning, according to police.

The shooting took place in the 9600 block of Comstock Road around 7:45 a.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department dispatch log. Little Rock police spokesman Eric Barnes said the gunman robbed a man and a woman before shooting the man and leaving the scene.

Police said they are still looking for the assailant. Authorities were not able to provide a description of any suspects Monday afternoon.