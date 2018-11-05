Police Beat

Police ID LR manin stolen-gun case

A Little Rock man was charged Friday morning after police identified him as possessing two stolen AR-15 rifles, according to an arrest report.

Officers said Damarian Terrell Ford Jr., 18, was identified in a video with two firearms stolen from marked police cars. One of the weapons had a suppressor attached to it, and both guns were law enforcement firearms, according to an arrest report.

Police said Ford was also identified as a suspect in a burglary in which more than $1,000 worth of goods were stolen.

He was charged with theft by receiving, criminal use of prohibited weapon, residential burglary and theft of property in the two cases.

Ford has been at the Pulaski County jail since Oct. 26 on separate charges. Officers said he was found driving a stolen vehicle when he was arrested.

Shooting suspectpursued, arrested

A Maumelle man was arrested Saturday afternoon after shooting a weapon at an unspecified target and then leading police on a pursuit, according to an arrest report.

Officers said they were driving around Little Rock when they noticed James Brooks III, 19, shooting a firearm, an arrest report said. Police said Brooks was holding a pistol when he and another man got into a vehicle and left the area.

Officers said that after a short pursuit, Brooks got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

He was arrested at his residence on charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons, carrying a weapon and fleeing on foot, and he was booked into the Pulaski County jail.

Metro on 11/05/2018