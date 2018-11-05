Severe storms, including tornadoes, damaging winds, possible in state, National Weather Service said

The National Weather Service predicts severe thunderstorms, strong winds and thunderstorms are possible as a warm front moves into southeastern Arkansas. (Graphic by National Weather Service)

Severe storms capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible across the southeastern half of Arkansas on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

The severe weather is possible due to a warm front that forecasters expect to move north into Arkansas late in the afternoon, a weather service report stated. Throughout the state, scattered storms are expected, bringing the possibility of lightning and hail, forecasters said.

According to the weather service, the severe weather threat in the afternoon and evening will be tied to the position of the warm front. If the front moves farther north into Arkansas, severe storms will be possible deeper into the state.

Rain totals in the southeast half of the state are expected to range from a quarter to three quarters of an inch. Between a quarter and half an inch is expected in Little Rock, forecasters said.

Central Arkansas can expect an 80 percent chance of rain throughout the day, with the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon, the weather service said. According to the report, temperatures in Little Rock are expected to be in the mid 60s during the day and drop to the low 50s during the evening.