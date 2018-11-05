Boy, 15, charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 71-year-old in Little Rock

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Sunday in the shooting death of 71-year-old Gary Parker, according to a statement from the Little Rock Police Department.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was charged with one count of manslaughter and was issued a citation for curfew violation, authorities said.

Parker died after being shot in the torso at his southwest Little Rock home, 8515 Dreher Lane, on Saturday. His roommate, who called authorities after hearing the gunshots, heard Parker banging on the walls and found him in the living room, investigators said previously. Parker was transported to UAMS Medical Center, where he died.

No further information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released. A police spokesman didn't immediately return a message seeking additional details.