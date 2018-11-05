Trump says election will be seen as referendum on him

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — President Donald Trump implored his supporters to vote on Tuesday, saying the media will treat the midterm results as a referendum on his presidency.

"Even though I'm not on the ballot, in a certain way I am on the ballot," Trump said during a tele-town hall organized by his re-election campaign Monday to encourage Republicans to get out and vote. "The press is very much considering it a referendum on me and us as a movement."

The comments came as Trump prepared for a final, three-state rally blitz as he tries to keep Congress in Republican control and stave off losses that could profoundly change his presidency.

On Monday, he made the case that if Democrats win, they will work to roll back everything he's tried to accomplish. "It's all fragile," he said on the call.

Trump will be holding his final three get-out-the-vote rallies Monday in Ohio, Indiana and Missouri — a day after stops in Tennessee and Georgia.

"You want to see Georgia prosperity end?" Trump told the rally crowd in Macon, Georgia. "Vote for the Democrat." Trump's remarks included ominous references to the "Antifa" far-left-leaning militant groups and a migrant caravan marching toward the U.S.-Mexico border that he has called an "invasion."

Appearing before thousands in an overflowing aircraft hangar in Macon for Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, Trump declared, "There's electricity in the air like I haven't seen since '16."

"This is a very important election," he added. "I wouldn't say it's as important as '16, but it's right up there."

But Trump earlier in the day appeared to distance himself from the fate of House Republican candidates. Speaking to reporters as he left the White House en route to his rallies, Trump seemed to dampen expectations for his party in the House.

"I think we're going to do well in the House," he said of Tuesday's races. "But, as you know, my primary focus has been on the Senate, and I think we're doing really well in the Senate."