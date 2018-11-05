Video highlights: Arkansas OLB-DE offer Catrell Wallace records 10 tackles

Bryant junior outside linebacker-defensive end Catrell Wallace recorded 10 tackles against Conway with Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. in attendance.

Wallace, 6-6, 210 pounds, became the second in-state prospect in the 2020 class to receive an offer from the Hogs when he visited Fayetteville for the Vanderbilt game.

He has recorded 70 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 6 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovered fumble and 3 pass breakups this season.