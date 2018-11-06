Agent: Men accused of traveling through Arkansas with 56 kilos of cocaine say drugs were headed for Detroit

TEXARKANA -- Two men accused of traveling through Hempstead County with 56 kilograms of cocaine appeared before a federal judge Friday.

Johnnie Adams, 37, and Curtis Troxtle, 33, were riding in a rented Ford Explorer on Oct. 29 when they were stopped about 4:30 p.m. by Arkansas State Police Trooper Bernard Pettit for following too closely behind an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lane of Interstate 30 near the 26 mile marker, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Texarkana Division of the Western District of Arkansas.

Adams was riding in the passenger seat and showed Pettit a copy of a car rental contract on his phone, which showed he had rented the Explorer earlier that day in Alexandria, La., according to the complaint.

While both men claimed their trip was altered by Adams' private plane breaking down in Louisiana, they gave different accounts of their travel. Troxtle told Pettit that the men had flown together in Adams' private plane from their home state of Kentucky to vacation in Corpus Christi, Texas, before breaking down in Louisiana, the complaint said. Adams claimed the men had flown from Kentucky to Shreveport for vacation and had never stopped in Texas.

The conflicting accounts led Pettit to ask Adams for permission to search the Explorer, which Adams declined to give. A Nevada County sheriff's office canine alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the car while performing a free air search, the complaint said.

After Pettit informed the men that the dog's behavior gave them the probable cause needed to search the Explorer, Adams said, "We are mules and the car is loaded," according to the complaint.

A black hard-backed suitcase containing 32 packages of suspected cocaine was found along with a Nike duffle bag containing another 24 packages of suspected cocaine. Each of the packages weighed approximately 2.2 pounds. A sample from one of the packages field-tested positively for cocaine, the complaint said.

Two pistols also were found inside the Explorer. Adams showed officers a concealed carry license out of Kentucky and claimed one of the weapons belongs to him, the complaint said. When interviewed later by a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent, the men confessed they were in the process of transporting the drugs from south Texas to Detroit and that the second pistol found in the car was part of their delivery, the complaint said. The trip was not the first the men had made, according to the complaint.

Adams told investigators that he expected to be paid $75,000 and that he intended to pay Troxtle $15,000, the complaint said.

Both men appeared Friday for initial court appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant in Texarkana's downtown federal building.

The government is likely to present the case to a federal grand jury for formal indictment in the next several weeks. Both men are being held in the Miller County jail.

State Desk on 11/06/2018