Arkansas GOP Rep. Rick Crawford re-elected

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, is shown in this file photo.

An Arkansas Republican congressman has been re-elected to his fifth term representing the state's 1st District, defeating a long-shot Democratic challenger.

Rep. Rick Crawford beat Democrat Chintan Desai in the northeastern district that includes Jonesboro and West Memphis.

After graduating high school, Crawford served four years in the army defusing explosive devices. He then enrolled at Arkansas State University, where he graduated in 1996.

In 2010, Crawford ran for the House seat vacated by former Rep. Marion Berry.

Crawford serves on the House Agriculture and Transportation and Infrastructure committees as well as the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He also co-founded two agricultural caucuses: the Congressional Rice Caucus and the Congressional Chicken Caucus.

Read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.