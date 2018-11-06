ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs begin

Bryant running back Latavion Scott (23) shakes off Conway defensive back Jason Cruz (8) during the third quarter of Bryant’s 40-10 victory Friday at Bryant. - Photo by Thomas Metthe
The regular season in high school football has come to a close, and it’s time for the playoffs.
In Class 7A, North Little Rock is the clear favorite to repeat as state champion.
In Class 6A, Greenwood is the clear favorite to repeat as state champion.
In Class 5A, Pulaski Academy is the clear favorite to repeat as state champion.
Things aren’t as clear in the other classifications.
For now, we have Joe T. Robinson at No. 1 in Class 4A, Booneville at No. 1 in Class 3A and Hazen at No. 1 in Class 2A.
Here are the rankings at the end of the regular season:
OVERALL
- North Little Rock
- Greenwood
- Bryant
- West Memphis
- Bentonville
- Pulaski Academy
- Fayetteville
- Benton
- Conway
- Joe T. Robinson
CLASS 7A
- North Little Rock
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- Fayetteville
- Conway
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- West Memphis
- Benton
- Marion
- Searcy
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Little Rock Christian
- Harrison
- Texarkana
- Little Rock McClellan
CLASS 4A
- Joe T. Robinson
- Warren
- Stuttgart
- Shiloh Christian
- Rivercrest
CLASS 3A
- Booneville
- Smackover
- Clinton
- Rison
- Prescott
CLASS 2A
- Hazen
- Junction City
- Foreman
- Conway Christian
- Mount Ida
