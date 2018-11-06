ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs begin

The regular season in high school football has come to a close, and it’s time for the playoffs.

In Class 7A, North Little Rock is the clear favorite to repeat as state champion.

In Class 6A, Greenwood is the clear favorite to repeat as state champion.

In Class 5A, Pulaski Academy is the clear favorite to repeat as state champion.

Things aren’t as clear in the other classifications.

For now, we have Joe T. Robinson at No. 1 in Class 4A, Booneville at No. 1 in Class 3A and Hazen at No. 1 in Class 2A.

Here are the rankings at the end of the regular season:

OVERALL

North Little Rock Greenwood Bryant West Memphis Bentonville Pulaski Academy Fayetteville Benton Conway Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 7A

North Little Rock Bryant Bentonville Fayetteville Conway

CLASS 6A

Greenwood West Memphis Benton Marion Searcy

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Little Rock Christian Harrison Texarkana Little Rock McClellan

CLASS 4A

Joe T. Robinson Warren Stuttgart Shiloh Christian Rivercrest

CLASS 3A

Booneville Smackover Clinton Rison Prescott

CLASS 2A