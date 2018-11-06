Arkansas man pleads guilty to charges tied to shooting outside strip club

FAYETTEVILLE — A Lowell man pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a shooting outside a Fayetteville strip club.

Ramon Ilario Flores, 26, was arrested shortly after the shooting in January at the Silver Dollar Cabaret.

Flores pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court to being an accomplice to aggravated assault, accomplice to third-degree battery, accomplice to criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a felon. A terroristic threatening charge was dropped as part of the plea bargain.

Flores was sentenced to 10 years at the Arkansas Department of Correction with five years suspended by Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay, according to Whitney Doolittle, deputy prosecutor.

Two other men were arrested in connection with the shooting. Victor Manuel Martinez, 19, and Carlos Gomez-Aguilar, 25, are awaiting trial.

Security employees told the men they couldn't go into the club on Jan. 21, according to police report. The men went to an SUV, and Martinez got a rifle, according to the preliminary arrest report.

Martinez shot at least 20 rounds into a door, the building and a Chevrolet Corvette, according to police.

One employee at the club suffered a minor injury, according to the report.