Arkansas political consultant charged with viewing, sharing child pornography

Arkansas political consultant H.L. Moody was arrested early Tuesday morning on a federal child pornography charge, records show.

A sealed criminal complaint was filed Saturday against Harold L. Moody Jr. and unsealed on Election Day, when he was arrested. Moody was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe.

Moody is accused of using a video conferencing application to view and share videos of adults raping children, according to an affidavit filed in the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Moody was chairman of the Pulaski County Democratic Party for two years and communications director for the Democratic Party of Arkansas from July 2015 until February 2017, according to his public Facebook page.

Moody left his role as state party spokesman when current chairman Michael John Gray was elected, said Reed Brewer, current communications director for the party.

“This news is horrific,” Brewer said. “Any charges like this and any person charged like this should be held fully and totally by the law and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. He has long not been an employee here, and not under the current leadership either.”

Moody was also listed as special events coordinator for Pulaski County Youth Services, according to the affidavit.

Moody additionally served as campaign manager for Tippi McCullough of Little Rock, Moody’s Facebook page says. McCullough is poised to represent Arkansas House District 33 after winning a primary election and facing no Republican opponent in the general election.

He founded Warhorse Creative Consulting, a firm that helps political campaigns and nonprofits with communications, event planning and digital media.