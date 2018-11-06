Sections
Arkansas polls open for 2018 midterm election

by The Associated Press | Today at 8:42 a.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption Voters cast ballots at a polling location at Fire Station No. 10 in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood. - Photo by John Sykes Jr.

LITTLE ROCK — Polls are now open for Arkansas voters casting ballots in Tuesday's general election.

Leading the ballot is the race for Arkansas governor, as well as ballot measures that would increase the minimum wage, legalize casinos in four counties and enshrine a voter ID requirement in the state constitution.

Voter Angela Bledsoe said she voted for the casino measure because she believes it will generate revenue for the state.

In central Arkansas, Democrat Clarke Tucker is trying to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. French Hill for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

State officials have reported brisk turnout in early and absentee votes, with more than 412,000 ballots already cast as of Monday.

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Comments

  • Packman
    November 6, 2018 at 10:37 a.m.

    Some people will wake up in the morning very sad, some very happy. Regardless, us Normals will wake up and go to work being glad the barrage of political ads are over. Whatever the results, I hope they are accepted by the populace and America doesn't experience the level of unhinged sore losers as when Hillary lost (BTW, Did Chelsea Handler ever move to Canada?).
    As to those results, it's comforting to know so many races are razor thin and will likely be decided by a couple of percentage points. The best government is one with serious checks and balances, and there is no better "check" than having a worthy opponent. Tribalism sucks, regardless of tribe.
  • hah406
    November 6, 2018 at 11:36 a.m.

    I completely agree with Packman today. A rare occurrence, but it shows we both come from the same basic reasoning, just with different politics. The ads will be over. Hopefully both sides will accept the results without acting out. And worthy challengers, serious debate, checks, and balances are what make our amazing experiment in government work.
  • RBear
    November 6, 2018 at 12:23 p.m.

    I'm expecting the only place where results will be challenged will be GA. Just this weekend, the Republican candidate made the absolutely STUPID claim that the Democratic Party of GA was "hacking" the SoS site when it was just a vulnerability report on all the security flaws on the site. The independent security analyst showed how easily voter personal information (beyond public information) could be extracted due to a URL flaw.
    Kemp continued the claim and denied the site had security flaws, only for people to find out his staff spent all day and night Sunday patching the security vulnerabilities. The guy made the same claim in 2016 about DHS only to find out they were performing standard vulnerability checks on the site to make sure the elections were secure.
    The guy is a complete idiot.
