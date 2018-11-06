Arkansas polls open for 2018 midterm election

LITTLE ROCK — Polls are now open for Arkansas voters casting ballots in Tuesday's general election.

Leading the ballot is the race for Arkansas governor, as well as ballot measures that would increase the minimum wage, legalize casinos in four counties and enshrine a voter ID requirement in the state constitution.

Voter Angela Bledsoe said she voted for the casino measure because she believes it will generate revenue for the state.

In central Arkansas, Democrat Clarke Tucker is trying to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. French Hill for the 2nd Congressional District seat.

State officials have reported brisk turnout in early and absentee votes, with more than 412,000 ballots already cast as of Monday.

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.