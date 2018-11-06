Sheriff: Driver of stolen pickup who spoke of being possessed by demons dies in head-on crash in central Arkansas

A woman driving a stolen pickup was killed in a head-on collision on a Pulaski County road early Monday.

Rosalind Craig, 41, of Tennessee was driving a Chevrolet Silverado that was reportedly stolen in Shelby County, Tenn., at about 5:30 a.m. on Tates-Mill Road, according to a news release from the Pulaski County sheriff's office. She drove into the oncoming lane and hit a Union Pacific truck, the release said.

According to witnesses in the Silverado, Craig told them they were leaving Memphis in the stolen pickup due to being possessed by demons, the release said. She told the one adult and three children in the pickup that she was "taking them on the other side of heaven to meet Jesus," the release said.

The Union Pacific driver told deputies that he rounded a curve on Tates-Mill Road and the Silverado was in his lane.

He was taken to a local hospital, as were the four passengers in the Silverado, the release said. None of their injuries were considered serious.

Metro on 11/06/2018