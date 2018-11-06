Sections
Sheriff: Driver of stolen pickup who spoke of being possessed by demons dies in head-on crash in central Arkansas

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:30 a.m. 1comment

A woman driving a stolen pickup was killed in a head-on collision on a Pulaski County road early Monday.

Rosalind Craig, 41, of Tennessee was driving a Chevrolet Silverado that was reportedly stolen in Shelby County, Tenn., at about 5:30 a.m. on Tates-Mill Road, according to a news release from the Pulaski County sheriff's office. She drove into the oncoming lane and hit a Union Pacific truck, the release said.

According to witnesses in the Silverado, Craig told them they were leaving Memphis in the stolen pickup due to being possessed by demons, the release said. She told the one adult and three children in the pickup that she was "taking them on the other side of heaven to meet Jesus," the release said.

The Union Pacific driver told deputies that he rounded a curve on Tates-Mill Road and the Silverado was in his lane.

He was taken to a local hospital, as were the four passengers in the Silverado, the release said. None of their injuries were considered serious.

Metro on 11/06/2018

Print Headline: Sheriff: Driver of stolen pickup who spoke of being possessed by demons dies in head-on crash in central Arkansas

  • Nodmcm
    November 6, 2018 at 4:35 a.m.

    Sounds like quite a Christian. She stole a truck, and figuring either herself or her passengers (probably her children) was/were possessed by ole Beelzebub himself (aka Lucifer, Satan, Devil, Diablo, Trump?), decided to end all of their lives by ramming into another truck, "taking [her passengers and herself] on the other side of heaven to meet Jesus." Fortunately, and this observation surely supports the existence of justice if not Jesus, the crazed woman driving the truck was the only person who got to "meet Jesus," or perhaps ole Beelzebub himself. Imagine a huge lake of gasoline burning, and then being "cast into a lake of fire." May God have mercy on her soul.
