Foul play suspected in death of 60-year-old found at Arkansas residence

A 60-year-old man was found deceased at a residence early Sunday, and foul play is suspected in his death.

Shortly after 5 a.m., Garland County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a possibly deceased person at 110 Bayou Point. Deputy Shane Tatum located a body, a release from the sheriff's office said.

"Foul play is suspected and we are treating this incident as a homicide," Sheriff Mike McCormick told The Sentinel-Record on Monday.

The release said the department's criminal investigation division was notified and investigators responded to process the scene for evidence. The body was sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock to determine the exact cause of death. The name of the victim was not being released on Monday.

"The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later date," the release said.

Bayou Point is located off the 2800 block of Albert Pike Road in the Hot Springs area.