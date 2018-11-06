Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Elections Most commented Obits Traffic Newsletters Weather Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News doesn't condone Hannity appearance with Trump

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:05 p.m. 10comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump shakes hands with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity, right, during a campaign rally Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NEW YORK — Fox News said Tuesday that it has addressed the "unfortunate distraction" of Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro speaking at President Trump's campaign rally in Missouri the night before, and that it doesn't condone such behavior.

The network did not say what, if any, discipline that the two network personalities would face.

Meanwhile, Hannity tweeted that he was being "100 percent truthful" earlier on Monday when he tweeted that "I will not be on stage campaigning with the president."

"When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honored by the president's request," Hannity tweeted. "This was NOT planned."

Hannity, who told the audience at Trump's rally that "all these people in the back are fake news," also tweeted Tuesday that he was not referring to any of his Fox News colleagues.

It's considered standard for employees of news organizations not to engage in political campaign activities so their outlets do not appear unfair; some journalists go so far as to not vote at all for this reason. Fox News had resisted Monday when the Trump campaign had advertised to its followers that Hannity would appear as a "special guest" at the Missouri rally, saying Hannity was only there to cover the event.

Hannity, cable news' most popular personality and a vocal Trump defender, has twice been rebuked by Fox for campaign activity. Hannity was made to cancel a 2010 appearance in Cincinnati when it was revealed it was to be a fundraiser for the Tea Party, and when he was featured in a 2016 Trump campaign video Fox told him was told never to do it again.

Since then, Fox opinion personalities have doubled down on their support of Trump and Hannity's popularity has soared, making for an uncomfortable relationship with the organization's news side.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • condoleezza
    November 6, 2018 at 2:04 p.m.

    Just more evidence that FOX is not really a News network. If Hannity or the judge worked anywhere else, they would be fired by now.
  • Packman
    November 6, 2018 at 2:26 p.m.

    Hannity and Judge Jeanine were wrong. Everyone understands they are biased but you can hope they are at least somewhat objective. With this, they lose any benefit of doubt. Yes, they should both be fired.
  • hah406
    November 6, 2018 at 2:28 p.m.

    Wow, so two supposed "neutral" "real news" personalities go on stage at a Trump propaganda rally and stump for him, but they are supposed to be "real news." Fox News is nothing but a Trump propaganda agency and might as well be run by Gobbels.
  • mozarky2
    November 6, 2018 at 3:59 p.m.

    Well, Hannity and Pirro were there in a reportorial capacity...right?
    CNN had Jim Acosta in the same enclosure as Hannity and Pirro...right?
    Sounds like balance to me...
  • BRR
    November 6, 2018 at 4:31 p.m.

    Face it folks, none of the news networks is unbiased, despite giving lip service to their unbiased professionalism. Hannity and Pirro should not have appeared with Trump, but it is only marginally worse than the antics of Acosta and others at CNN, or everyone at MSNBC. Fox is being more heavily criticized because it is winning the ratings war with the other two.
  • mozarky2
    November 6, 2018 at 4:41 p.m.

    Well, hah, either way, you and I are both out $100, huh? ACH's gain. Can't think of a better place for it.
  • itryed
    November 6, 2018 at 5:10 p.m.

    POS and POTUS POS
  • darrelldeanclinton
    November 6, 2018 at 5:18 p.m.

    Hannity & Pirro are spot on Patriots! Yea, Red Tide!
  • mrcharles
    November 6, 2018 at 5:28 p.m.

    Disagree sea bass. Very few people think hannity had any appearance whatsoever of being fair or balanced in his commentary, and in fact the whole network save few moments of truth has an agenda to throw red meat to those who have already made their mind up to be right wingers.
    To give campaign donations or to appear at rallies is not wrong. There is not one person here that doesnt know where that commentary ILK stands. They say he is not of the news side, so while he disgust me, in fairness I see no valid criticism of his appearance.
  • RBear
    November 6, 2018 at 5:29 p.m.

    moz they came on stage with Trump. Are you really that ignorant?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT