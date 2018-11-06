Inmate with 2 life sentences found dead at maximum security prison in Arkansas

Charles A. Winston, 60, was found dead at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker Monday night, authorities said. Photo courtesy of the Arkansas Department of Correction

An inmate at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker was found dead Monday night, the Arkansas Department of Correction said.

Staff found 60-year-old Charles Winston unresponsive in his cell at approximately 9:30 p.m. while conducting regular security rounds, spokesman Solomon Graves said in a statement. Medical staff pronounced Winston dead at 9:55 p.m., Graves said. No information on the cause of death was released.

Arkansas State Police will conduct an investigation into the death, while the state Department of Correction will conduct an internal investigation, Graves said.

Winston was the third inmate to die at the Maximum Security Unit in a month. Dan Shelton, 54, and David Mulkey, 49, died in late October, the Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Winston was sentenced in 2006 to two life terms for charges of kidnapping and aggravated robbery. He was also serving time for first-degree battery and aggravated assault, inmate information shows.