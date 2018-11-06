Lunney being first to contact Oklahoma RB not forgotten

Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. was the first college coach to make contact with Oklahoma junior running back Sevion Morrison and he won’t soon forget that.

“Means a lot. He saw the potential I had early before my junior year,” Morrison said.

Morrison, 6-0, 187 pounds of Tulsa Edison, has since gone on to add scholarship offers from Nebraska, Missouri and Nevada while drawing interest from Arkansas and others. He visited the Hogs in March and plans to attend the LSU game on Saturday.

“When I went in March, it was my first college I’ve been to,” Morrison said. “I loved the facility and getting to see the campus. I’m ready to be back this weekend.”

He leads all classifications in Oklahoma in rushing with 2,639 yards on 211 carries while scoring 34 touchdowns. He also has 7 catches for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Morrison had 125 carries for 1,021 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Morrison said an offer from Arkansas would be a 15 on a scale of 1-10.

“It would mean a lot,” Morrison said, "because it’s the first school to ever talk to me.”

There’s no secret about Morrison’s running style.

“Straight speed guy,” he said. “As soon as I get the ball, I get straight downhill.”