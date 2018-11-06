Arkansas man dies two days after being injured in crash, authorities say

A 46-year-old man who crashed in Northwest Arkansas died from his injuries Monday, authorities said.

The collision occurred at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Arkansas 102 and Phyllis Street in Bentonville, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Troopers said Bradley Douglas of Rogers was driving a Honda when he hit a westbound Ford in the rear driver's side as he tried to turn onto the highway from from Phyllis Street.

Douglas died Monday from his injuries. The driver of the Ford, 21-year-old Michael Porath of Bentonville, was also hurt, the report states.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 413 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.