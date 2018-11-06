Man shot multiple times during Little Rock robbery identified

Police have identified a man shot during a robbery in Little Rock.

Santos Medina Demetrio, 52, of Little Rock and his 23-year-old girlfriend were leaving their home in the 9500 block of Comstock Road about 7:45 a.m. Monday when two gunmen approached them in their carport, according to a police report. Medina's girlfriend told police he ran back inside the house, where one attacker shot him at least three times in the upper torso, the report stated.

The gunmen then ran through the house, flipping mattresses and demanding money before leaving on foot with the 23-year-old’s purse and phone, authorities said.

Emergency responders treated the victim at the scene and transported him to UAMS Medical Center, where he remained Tuesday evening in critical condition, Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

Police described both gunmen as black males standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

The suspects had not been named, and no arrests had been made, Ford said.