Man wearing 'Incredibles' costume robs Arkansas convenience store, police say

A man wearing an "Incredibles" costume robbed a convenience store in Arkansas. - Photo by Clarksville Police Department

A man wearing an Incredibles costume robbed a convenience store early Tuesday in north-central Arkansas, authorities said.

Clarksville police were sent at 3:20 a.m. to the Valero at 1221 S. Rogers St. in response to the robbery, according to a release from the city's Police Department.

Surveillance footage showed the robber, wearing an Incredibles Halloween costume, pull out a gun and demand money.

He then ran away with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

No suspect had been named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the release.