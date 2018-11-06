Mechanical problem suspected as cause of fire that destroyed Arkansas auto repair shop

A mechanical problem is suspected of causing a fire Monday that destroyed an auto repair shop in southern Arkansas, authorities said.

Fire crews responded at 11:45 a.m. to J&R Auto and Diesel Repair at 104 S. Martin St. in Warren, said Mike Ashcraft, assistant fire chief at the Warren Fire Department.

A mechanical problem with one of the vehicles being repaired appears to have caused the fire, Ashcraft said.

The assistant fire chief added that one person was in the building when the fire started, and he suffered from smoke inhalation.

The auto shop is a total loss, he said.