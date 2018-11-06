PHOTOS: Minor injuries reported in central Arkansas school bus wreck

A central Arkansas school district says several students suffered minor injuries in a wreck involving a school bus on Tuesday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District said five students were taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital as a precaution.

Cody Burk, a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office, said the bus ran off the road. He characterized the injuries as mostly minor, but said some "really needed to be looked at at the hospital." He said the injuries occurred when the students were "knocked around on the bus."

The school bus was carrying middle and high school students, and it happened around 7:45 a.m. on Fortson Road south of Dennette Road. Three students who were uninjured were taken on to school.

Amy Arnone, executive assistant to the superintendent, said she couldn't release details about how the wreck occurred because it remains under investigation.