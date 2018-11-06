Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Elections Most commented Obits Traffic Newsletters Weather Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 11-year-old boy leads officers on high-speed chase for the second time in 13 months

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:46 a.m. 1comment

BROOKLYN, Ohio — Police say an 11-year-old boy in Ohio led officers on his second high-speed police chase in 13 months, this time after his mother took away a video game console.

Police in suburban Cleveland say the boy took off in his mother's SUV around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after she went to bed.

Police reports say officers began chasing the boy as he sped down a road the wrong way, running stop lights and reaching speeds of 70 to 90 mph. The chase ended about 30 minutes later when the boy crashed into a parked truck. He was treated for minor injuries and taken to a juvenile detention center.

Authorities say he led police and the State Highway Patrol on a 100-mph chase last fall. No one was injured in that chase.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • GeneralMac
    November 6, 2018 at 12:57 p.m.

    "second time"

    The mother should be reciting this phrase.....

    Fool me once shame on you
    Fool me twice shame on me
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT