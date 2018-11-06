Scott leads Little Rock mayor's race after early vote totals released

Little Rock mayor candidates, from left: Baker Kurrus, Warwick Sabin, Glen Schwarz, Frank Scott and Vincent Tolliver.

Little Rock mayoral candidate Frank Scott Jr. is in the lead after early vote totals were released.

Scott, a banker and associate pastor, had 13,278 by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was more than 3,000 votes ahead of second-place candidate Baker Kurrus.

State Rep. Warwick Sabin was in third with 9,735 votes, followed by Vincent Tolliver in fourth with 1,057 votes.

Glen Schwarz was in last with 818 votes.

One of the five candidates must receive 40 percent of the vote to avoid Little Rock's first runoff election. Scott's total at 7:30 p.m. stood at just under 38 percent.

Early voting results came on the TV and the crowd at (first-place candidate) Scott’s watch party was excited, to say the least. pic.twitter.com/XJxCDYpKPU — Jaime Dunaway (@JaimeDunaway) November 7, 2018

Check back with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for updates on this developing story.