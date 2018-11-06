Suspect accused of robbing Little Rock elementary school teacher tied to earlier holdup, judge told

The 52-year-old Little Rock man accused of robbing an elementary school teacher at gunpoint in August has been linked to an earlier armed holdup that same day, a detective testified at a bond hearing Monday.

Curtis Eugene Willis was in court to challenge his $100,000 bail; his attorney, Don Thompson, argued it was too much for his indigent client to afford.

Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen declined to reduce it, siding with deputy prosecutor Michael Wright, who said the amount was appropriate given Willis' criminal history -- which includes prison time for bank robbery, the severity of the current charges and the evidence against him.

Wright also noted that the holdup occurred a little more than three weeks after Willis bailed out of jail on a $10,000 bond on kidnapping, aggravated assault and firearm charges stemming from accusations Willis had abducted and beaten his girlfriend, Christine Watkins, in a July 14 attack in Little Rock.

Monday's bond hearing concerned the charges of aggravated robbery and theft levied against Willis after teacher Kelly Simmons identified his picture from a police photo lineup.

Simmons was ambushed shortly before noon Aug. 10 getting out of her car in the parking lot of Booker T. Washington Elementary on South Main Street by a gunman who demanded her purse and phone. She threw them down, ran and hid while the robber gathered up her things before fleeing, detective Grant Humphries testified. The holdup was recorded on the school's surveillance system, although the robber's face cannot be seen.

Simmons' phone and purse were found in the Chevrolet Equinox that Willis was seen driving shortly before his arrest, the 20-year police veteran told the judge. Also inside was a BB gun and a purse belonging to Amy Lamuel.

Lamuel had been robbed at gunpoint at the Barton Oaks apartments at 107 Barton St. about two hours before Simmons, Humphries testified. Lamuel was not able to identify Willis as the robber, so he was charged with felony theft by receiving in that case, he said.

A phone-tracker app on Simmons' phone led responding officers to the intersection of 19th and Denison streets, where they saw the Equinox and started following it because its route matched the path shown by the app, Humphries said.

The driver accelerated before the officers could turn on their blue lights, and they pursued the SUV to the intersection of 18th and Schiller streets, where the Equinox pulled into the driveway of an abandoned home, and the driver got out and ran. Officers quickly chased down the man and caught Willis, Humphries told the judge.

Metro on 11/06/2018