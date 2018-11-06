Some voters given incorrect ballots at voting location in North Little Rock

A handful of North Little Rock voters received the wrong ballot on Tuesday morning, but there is no way of changing the incorrectly cast votes, a county election official said.

A report came in to the Pulaski County Election Commission at about 8:20 a.m. that a few people voting at Sherman Park received ballots for Ward 1 instead of Ward 2, said Bryan Poe, the county elections director. The location is for people in either ward.

Poe said staffers called the poll judge and asked her to talk to poll workers and sent an employee over to check on the situation about 20 minutes later, but the votes were already counted.

"The ones that are incorrectly cast, unfortunately there’s nothing we can do,” Poe said. He wasn't sure how many votes may have been wrong, but said it was "fairly small."

Linda Robinson, the incumbent city council candidate for Ward 2, said a couple came and told her they cast their votes, but she wasn't on the ballot, so she called the commission. Ward 1 is not contested.

"When you're running for office, every vote counts," Robinson said. " ... That's two votes I lost."

Kenneth Layton, who has been holding signs outside the location all day for Harlan Hunter, said his ballot was also for Ward 1. He lives in Ward 2 and wanted to vote for Hunter, who is running against Robinson.

"After I got through voting, I noticed he wasn't on the ballot," Layton said.

Layton said he asked a poll worker about the issue and got a new ballot before he cast his vote.