Arkansas radio host to join Little Rock TV station's new lifestyle show

A local radio personality is joining Little Rock's CBS affiliate as host of a lifestyle show set to air regularly in January, the station announced Wednesday.

KSSN 96 personality Ashley King will co-host the one-hour show called The Vine, which will feature live music and interviews with local business owners and nonprofits, according to a release from THV11.

The Clinton native will also retain her post as midday host at the country music station.

“This is an opportunity that I've been dreaming of for as long as I can remember," she said in a statement. "I'm so excited that my broadcast family is growing by joining the THV11 team, in addition to my awesome, supportive family at KSSN 96.”

King, who graduated from Arkansas State University with a degree in broadcast news, will be joined on the show by morning anchor Laura Monteverdi, reporter Adam Bledsoe, meteorologist Mariel Ruiz and personality Sasha Sander.

A 30-minute holiday special of The Vine will debut at 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and become a regular program in January. It will air weekdays at 9 a.m.