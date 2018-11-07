Car stolen in Little Rock carjacking recovered after pursuit in Texas

Two people held an Arkansas man at gunpoint and stole his car, which was later crashed during a pursuit in Texas, authorities said.

The 32-year-old victim reported that his vehicle was stolen about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Motel 6 at 10524 W. Markham St. in Little Rock, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Officers said the Bryant resident gave one of the individuals, a 19-year-old Little Rock man who was renting a room at the motel, a ride to get something to eat. When they returned, the second person pointed a gun at the victim and stole his 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

The teen got in the car before it drove away, the report states.

Police later received information from the Hunt County, Texas, sheriff's office that deputies had recovered the vehicle during a pursuit near Caddo Mills. The driver crashed the car and was taken into custody.

The person listed as a suspect did not appear on the Hunt County jail's online inmate roster as of Wednesday afternoon. It was unclear if the 19-year-old was arrested.