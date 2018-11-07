Former boxing champion Jermain Taylor arrested, accused of violating terms of bail

Former Olympic medalist and champion boxer Jermain Taylor was arrested Wednesday just two months after his last bout in the Pulaski County jail.

Taylor was booked into the Pulaski County jail at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday on three charges of petition for revocation, according to the jail’s roster. A petition of revocation charge indicates Taylor violated the terms of his bail.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Johnson said the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney’s office filed the petition and that the allegation is based on a new charge.

Taylor was arrested on charges of terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member on Aug. 29 after he reportedly knocked his girlfriend unconscious, according to an arrest report.

Taylor posted a $15,000 bond and was released on Aug. 30, according to court records. As of Wednesday evening, Taylor was back in jail with no bond set.