Fort Smith gunfire targets two homes

FORT SMITH -- One person was injured early Tuesday when bullets fired from a passing vehicle entered two occupied homes, according to police.

The injured person was shot while sleeping and taken to a hospital where she was treated and released, according to police.

Police responded to a report of gunfire about 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North 22nd and E streets and found that two homes had been fired on, the release said. Multiple people were inside the home where the injury occurred.

Police found six shell casings in the street.

State Desk on 11/07/2018