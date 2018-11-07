Gunman in North Little Rock arrested after victim fights back, police say

A gunman in North Little Rock was arrested Tuesday after his victim wrestled the weapon from his hands and fought back, authorities said.

Police arrived at 1416 W. Short 17th Street at approximately 4:20 p.m. and found Donnell Davis, 38, lying on the ground with wounds to his head, legs and chest, a report by North Little Rock police stated.

Authorities said Davis is suspected of shooting an unidentified individual in the leg. According to the report, the victim wrestled the gun away from Davis and struck the shooter with his fists and the weapon, injuring him.

The shooting victim’s wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

Davis was transported to the Pulaski County jail on charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons early Wednesday. No bond has been set, according to the arrest report.