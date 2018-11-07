Last high school practice and game hits future Razorback

Arkansas defensive end commitment Collin Clay has finished his high school career and the next time he dons shoulder pads it will be as a Hog.

It was an emotional time for Clay as he took part in his last practice and game. He took to Twitter and admitted his last week was difficult to process .

“Last practice didn’t go the way I expected it,” Clay said. “The game I feel like we came in pretty fast for a little bit, but when things started getting bad, things started to fall apart. For the most part we stayed together as a team, but I can say I broke down as the clock was running down. Just the heart and passion for the game and this team I couldn’t stress enough how much I cared.”

Clay, 6-5, 255 pounds, of Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City, picked the Razorbacks over Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Michigan, North Carolina, TCU, Iowa State, Minnesota, Colorado and others in July.

He looks forward to arriving in Fayetteville with other members of the 2019 class.

“This next chapter at Arkansas will be a relief for me as I go in with a new family,” Clay said. “I expect great things for this program in the future.”

Clay finished his senior season with 62 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hurries and 2 pass breakups. He’s optimistic that coach Chad Morris and his staff will be successful.

“With it being coach Morris' first year, that happens,” Clay said. “He knows that this program will change. And with this '19 class coming, we’re bringing game-changers and we’re coming to work.”