Police: Little Rock woman injured after armed attacker tried to get baby from backseat of car

A woman was injured after fighting with an attacker who tried to remove her baby from the backseat of her car in Little Rock early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Police were dispatched to the 7000 block of E. Wakefield Drive shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to a report.

The victim, 30, told police she had just pulled into her carport after dropping her husband off at work when an assailant tried to put his hand through her car door, the report stated. She closed the door on his hand, and the attacker then tried to to pull the woman’s baby from the backseat, authorities said.

According to the woman, she fought with her attacker, grabbing at his hair while he hit her in the shin with a baseball bat, police said. The assailant grabbed her neck and took the chain she was wearing, along with a diaper bag, before running away, the report stated.

Authorities said emergency medical services treated the victim on the scene, but she refused to go to the hospital with them, telling paramedics she would go on her own.

Police described the assailant as a medium-built black male, with brown eyes, medium-length hair and a tattoo on his neck. He was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans at the time, the report stated.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.