Arkansas man accused of shooting toward ex-girlfriend inside residence

A Jonesboro man was arrested Monday after police said he shot toward his ex-girlfriend multiple times early Sunday morning.

Jonesboro Police Department officers said Terry D. King, 44, faces charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping and first-degree terroristic threatening after firing shots inside his his ex-girlfriend's residence in the 900 block of North Patrick Street. No injuries were reported.

The 28-year-old victim told police she was awakened by noises and when she got up out of bed she noticed King standing in the bedroom doorway. When King noticed a man in the bed, he fired a shot in the woman's direction, police said. The woman said King then pulled out his cellphone to record the incident.

The ex-girlfriend said King demanded she perform a sex act on the other man, and when she refused, he fired shots in their direction, according to the report. Police said the victim also reported King threatened to kill her and the man if they went to police and that he made her destroy her cellphone.

King was released from jail on Monday in lieu of $10,000 bond, according to Craighead County Detention Center records.