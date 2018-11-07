O-lineman Dylan Rathcke commits to Hogs over Kentucky and others

Offensive lineman Dylan Rathcke, who recently narrowed his list to Arkansas and Kentucky, has committed to the Razorbacks.

Rathcke, 6-5, 290 pounds, 5.27 seconds in the 40-yard dash of University Lab in Baton Rouge, La., had 12 other scholarship offers from schools like Louisville, Colorado State, Tulane and others. He made an unofficial visit to Kentucky over the weekend and to Fayetteville for the Vanderbilt game weekend.

He said he knew after the trip to Arkansas he would be a Razorback.

"Really after we left Arkansas, me and my family sat down and talked about it and it just seemed like home," Rathcke said. "We couldn't think of anything that was wrong."

Offensive line coach Dustin Fry was the lead recruiter of Rathcke, who told Fry of his decision on Tuesday night.

"I just called him up and told him. He was really excited about it," Rathcke said. "He seems like a really great guy. Not only a great coach, but a great guy."

He has a 305-pound bench press, 475 squat, and 275 power clean, along with an impressive 33.5-inch vertical jump. He also has recorded 4.42 seconds in the shuttle.

Rathcke, who's expected to officially visit Arkansas in December, learned about his offer from coach Chad Morris before the game against the Commodores. He started thinking about being a Hog shortly after.

"We had no reservations or anything about it," Rathcke said. "After coach Morris offered me, I really started thinking about it and just through the game and on the way home I was really thinking about it."

His father, Erik, and mother, Jennifer, were happy with his decision.

"They liked everything about it," Rathcke said. "My dad actually said he was comfortable with it. He could drop me off right now and be fine with it."

Rathcke is the third offensive lineman and the 23rd commitment for the Razorbacks' 2019 class.