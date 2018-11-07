Police: Little Rock man hit in leg during drive-by shooting

A man was hit in the leg during a drive-by shooting at a south Little Rock convenience store Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers found 57-year-old Larry Jones lying on the ground outside the Asher One Stop at 2608 S. Maple Street around 10:30 p.m., a Little Rock Police Department report states. Authorities said the victim appeared to have a bullet wound on the upper part of his right leg, near his groin.

Witnesses told police they had seen someone in a vehicle shoot at the store from the intersection of Maple Street and Asher Avenue before leaving north on Maple, according to the report.

Officers cut off Jones’ pant leg and applied a tourniquet to the wound while waiting for paramedics to arrive, authorities said.

Emergency medical services took Jones to UAMS Medical Center to be treated, the report states, though authorities did not indicate the extent of the Little Rock man's injuries.

According to the report, the officer who applied the tourniquet, who was the first responder, got Jones’ blood on his face and arms and may have gotten blood in his eyes or mouth. The officer was sent to Baptist Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said the shots came from a black Jeep Cherokee with a temporary tag, but told police they could not see anyone inside the vehicle, according to the report.

Police did not provide any other details on the identity of the suspects, and no arrests were made at the time of the report.

A shooting was reported earlier this week at the same location, but no one was injured, according to separate report. Police responded to a shots fired call at the gas station around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and found a bullet hole in a window and several shell casings, the report states.

An employee said he heard three gunshots but didn't see anything. No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.