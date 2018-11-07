Police say 60-year-old man stabbed to death; Arkansan arrested

Authorities said they arrested an Arkansas man Tuesday and charged him with the murder of a 60-year-old whose body was found earlier this week.

Derek Clark, 35, of Hot Springs National Park was arrested in the 100 block of Clarkson Street, according to a Wednesday news release from the Garland County sheriff's office.

He was booked at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday into the Garland County jail on a charge of first-degree murder. He remained in jail Wednesday afternoon in lieu of a $500,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.

Clark is accused in the death of 60-year-old Donald Easley, who was found just after 5 a.m. Sunday at 110 Bayou Point in Hot Springs with stab wounds, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Clark is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 31.