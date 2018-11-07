QB commit KJ Jefferson named Mississippi's Mr. Football

Arkansas quarterback commitment KJ Jefferson has been named Mississippi's Mr. Football in Class 3A.
Jefferson, 6-3, 210 pounds, has completed 138 of 219 passes for 2,499 yards and 31 touchdowns in 11 games this season. He's also rushed 94 times for 818 yards and 7 touchdowns. The Cougars play North Pontotoc in the second round of the playoffs on Friday.
He picked the Razorbacks over more than 20 scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina State, Indiana and others in May. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect and the No. 18 dual-threat quarterback in the nation.
He completed 150 of 236 passes for 3,028 yards and 36 touchdowns to only 3 interceptions as a junior. He rushed 139 times for 1,325 yards and 8 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to a 13-1 record and the Class 3A semifinals.
