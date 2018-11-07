QB commit KJ Jefferson named Mississippi's Mr. Football

Arkansas QB commit KJ Jefferson pose with his grandmother (left) and mother after announcing for the Razorbacks on May 18.

Arkansas quarterback commitment KJ Jefferson has been named Mississippi's Mr. Football in Class 3A.

Jefferson, 6-3, 210 pounds, has completed 138 of 219 passes for 2,499 yards and 31 touchdowns in 11 games this season. He's also rushed 94 times for 818 yards and 7 touchdowns. The Cougars play North Pontotoc in the second round of the playoffs on Friday.

He picked the Razorbacks over more than 20 scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina State, Indiana and others in May. ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect and the No. 18 dual-threat quarterback in the nation.

He completed 150 of 236 passes for 3,028 yards and 36 touchdowns to only 3 interceptions as a junior. He rushed 139 times for 1,325 yards and 8 touchdowns while leading the Cougars to a 13-1 record and the Class 3A semifinals.