Stocks rise broadly after midterms; tech, health care lead

Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Stocks are climbing in early trading on Wall Street as results of the U.S. midterm elections came in as investors had expected. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — Stock and bond prices are climbing Wednesday after Democrats won control of the House of Representatives in the U.S. midterm elections, while Republicans kept a majority in the Senate. Big-name technology and consumer companies are making some of the largest gains.

The outcome was largely what investors expected. While the potential for political gridlock in Washington has increased, the market reaction has not been nearly as volatile as after other political events, such as the 2016 presidential vote. Historically markets have performed well after midterm elections and with split control of Congress.

The S&P 500 index gained 40 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,795 as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern time. The S&P 500 is on track for its highest close in three weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 336 points, or 1.3 percent, to 25,971. The Nasdaq composite climbed 149 points, or 2 percent, to 7,525. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 16 points, or 1 percent, to 1,572.

"The market likes when what it expects to happen happens," said JJ Kinahan, chief markets strategist for TD Ameritrade. "We haven't had that happen in a little while, when you think about major events like Brexit or the presidential election."

It's not clear how a government divided between a Democrat-controlled House, a Republican Senate and Republican President Donald Trump might govern. But if the possibilities for compromise and big agenda items seem limited, Wall Street is fine with that because it means politics is that much less likely to crowd out the performance of the strong U.S. economy.

High-growth stocks were pummeled during the market's drop last month. Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, said it will be worth watching to see if investors are willing to buy those stocks again or if they continue to prefer slower-growing, more "defensive" companies like utilities and household goods makers.

Technology and consumer-focused stocks headed higher Wednesday. Amazon jumped 5.4 percent to $1,731 while Microsoft rose 3.8 percent to $111.38. Google's parent company, Alphabet, picked up 2.6 percent to $1,097. Industrial companies made smaller gains while banks were little changed.

Republicans had discussed a new round of tax cuts if they maintained full control over Congress, which would have expanded the government's deficits further and required it to issue more debt. Government bond yields spiked overnight after a batch of strong early results for some GOP candidates, but then headed lower as Democrats' fortunes improved, making a new tax cut package unlikely.